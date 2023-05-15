Justified: City Primeval: FX Drops Premiere Date and Teaser Trailer

Are you ready to check back into the world of Justified?

FX went public Monday morning with the premiere date and teaser trailer for the sequel to the 2010-15 drama starring Timothy Olyphant.

The series is set to launch Tuesday, July 18.

"Having left the hollers of Kentucky 15 years ago, Raylan Givens now lives in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 15-year-old girl," the logline teases.

"His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind."

"A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit."

"There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent, sociopathic desperado who's already slipped through the fingers of Detroit's finest once and aims to do so again," the FOX description adds.

"Mansell's lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder, has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well."

"These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Elmore Leonard fashion, to see who makes it out of the City Primeval alive."

It's a compelling hook and one that certainly makes the new series worthwhile.

Far too often, shows are brought back years later with a lack of purpose, but the trailer indicates there is still plenty of stories left to tell for Raylan and the people in his orbit.

In addition to Olyphant, the cast of Justified: City Primeval also includes Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Country), Marin Ireland (Sneaky Pete), Boyd Holbrook (Narcos), Adelaide Clemens (Rectify), Norbert Leo Butz (Bloodline), Vondie Curtis-Hall (For the People), Victor Williams (The Affair), and Vivian Olyphant.

Check out the official teaser below.

