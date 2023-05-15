Kelly Clarkson Addresses Talk Show's Toxic Workplace Allegations

Kelly Clarkson is speaking out amid toxic workplace allegations surrounding her hit NBC talk show.

Earlier this month, a Rolling Stone report alleged that staffers working on the show were overworked and underpaid.

The bombshell report cited one current and ten former employees who said the set wasn't the happiest place to work.

However, they also said they didn't believe Clarkson knew what was happening behind the scenes.

Clarkson has a long-standing relationship with NBC due to her work on The Voice, has taken to social media to speak out about the allegations.

"In my 20 years in the entertainment industry, I've always led with my heart and what I believed to be right."

"I love my team at The Kelly Clarkson Show, and to find out that anyone is feeling unheard and or disrespected on this show is unacceptable," she adds.

"I have always been, and will continue to be, committed to creating and maintaining a safe and healthy environment at The Kelly Clarkson Show."

"As we prepare for a move to the East Coast, I am more committed than ever to ensuring that not only our team that is moving, but also our new team in NY, is comprised of the best and kindness in the business," the statement continued.

Another employee added: "I remember going up on the roof of the stage to cry, being like, 'Oh, my gosh, what am I doing? Why am I putting myself through this?"

"Part of that build will include leadership training for all of the senior staff, including myself."

"There is always room to grow and ensure we are all being/becoming the best version of ourselves in any business, especially when it comes to leadership, to ensure that any notion of toxicity is eradicated."

NBC recently confirmed the series would be leaving Los Angeles behind to move to New York City.

It's unclear what triggered the decision, but the network has not commented on the reports of a toxic workplace.

