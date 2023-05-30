Lisa Rinna Sets the Record Straight on RHOBH Exit

at .

Setting the record straight!

Nearly five months after her bombshell announcement that she's out of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Rinna is speaking out about the real reason for her departure.

Speaking to The Evening Standard's ES Magazine, Rinna revealed that the show had become too "volatile" to consider remaining a cast member.

Lisa Rinna attends An Unforgettable Evening at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel

"I didn't want to live like that — I don't think that's healthy," the Days of Our Lives alum dished.

"The way the fanbase reacts to the show now is not how it was when I first started."

In this image released on June 5, Lisa Rinna attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED

The 59-year-old said that her family was getting death threats by the time she decided against staying on the Reality TV series.

"I mean, we were getting death threats," she said. "Some of the most horrible things I've ever seen in print in my life, and it's a reality show! It's a stupid show!"

She added, "I'm not sure how much longer that can exist in the zeitgeist, to be honest with you."

Rinna, who viewers witnessed struggling to process the death of her mother Lois on-screen, said that a vision from her late mother made her decide to exit.

Lisa Rinna attends the 2022 People's Choice Awards

"It's so wild because half the world will believe this, half the world will say, 'That's so weird,'" she acknowledged. "I was sleeping and I heard her say to me, 'It's time for you to go.'"

"I told a psychic and she said, 'Oh yeah, she's come to me and told me that. She wants you to be happy and follow your dream, but she says it's time for you to go,'" recalled Rinna.

"I've never told anybody that, except for the psychic. I'm guided by my mom, for sure."

Rinna released a statement at the time of her exit, noting that "this is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career."

Lisa Rinna attends The Hollywood Reporter's Women In Entertainment Gala

"It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!"

At the time, RHOBH executive producer Andy Cohen implied Rinna would return someday.

Filming spoilers for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 have confirmed returns for Denise Richards and Kim Richards, so anything's possible, we guess.

The Bravo hit will have a different energy minus its resident pot-stirrer, but seeing if viewers embrace a different dynamic will be fun.

