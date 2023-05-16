Nancy Drew Final Season Trailer Teases Mystery & Romance

at .

Saying goodbye to Nancy Drew won't be easy.

It's difficult for a show to break through in today's TV climate, but this CW hit has delivered countless great episodes.

The CW dropped the full trailer for Nancy Drew Season 4 on Tuesday, and it teases plenty of action before this series wraps its run.

Drew Crew's Last Stand - Nancy Drew

"Season 4 begins as Nancy (Kennedy McMann) launches a new investigation to find a group of missing bodies from Horseshoe Bay's cemetery that have been dug up and stolen – or have possibly risen," the logline teases.

"As Nancy is drawn into this ghostly case, a string of unexplained paranormal crimes leads the Drew Crew to believe that the literal sins of the town's past have returned to haunt the living."

Searching for Clues Again - Nancy Drew Season 3 Episode 1

"Meanwhile, Nancy struggles with yearning for Ace (Alex Saxon), the man she loves."

"But when a slow-burning attraction begins between Nancy and the son of Ryan Hudson's newest enemy, Nancy must decide whether this love interest is worth the ire of both her father and Ace – whose own heart may be tempted by a new relationship too," The CW teases.

"Nancy's exploits this season will bring the Drew Crew numerous standalone cases, stunning twists, humor, and unexpected romances as they are drawn into a season-long mystery unlike any they've had to solve before."

Listening to Nancy - Nancy Drew Season 3 Episode 1

"When Nancy's efforts to protect her seaside hometown from the sins of its past backfire, she must do the unthinkable to save her friends from both the supernatural and earthbound threats coming for them – and it could cost her everything, and everyone, she's ever loved."

News of Nancy Drew's conclusion dropped well ahead of the final season premiere (set for May 31), so we're inclined to believe there will be a satisfying conclusion.

Check out the trailer and don't forget to hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

Nancy Drew Quotes

Nancy: Nick and I are seeing each other. He seems to have an issue with me not acknowledging this publicly and has decided now is the time to rectify this.
Nick: Consider it rectified. I feel much better.

Carson: I've just been buried at work.
Nancy: Poor word choice, given recent events.

Nancy Drew

Nancy Drew Photos

Drew Crew's Last Stand - Nancy Drew
Complicated Couples - Tall - Euphoria
Complicated Couples - Wide - Euphoria
A Star-Crossed Choice - Nancy Drew
Searching For a Missing Person - Nancy Drew
Serving On a Jury - Nancy Drew
  1. Nancy Drew
  2. Nancy Drew Final Season Trailer Teases Mystery & Romance