Nancy Drew Final Season Trailer Teases Mystery & Romance

Saying goodbye to Nancy Drew won't be easy.

It's difficult for a show to break through in today's TV climate, but this CW hit has delivered countless great episodes.

The CW dropped the full trailer for Nancy Drew Season 4 on Tuesday, and it teases plenty of action before this series wraps its run.

"Season 4 begins as Nancy (Kennedy McMann) launches a new investigation to find a group of missing bodies from Horseshoe Bay's cemetery that have been dug up and stolen – or have possibly risen," the logline teases.

"As Nancy is drawn into this ghostly case, a string of unexplained paranormal crimes leads the Drew Crew to believe that the literal sins of the town's past have returned to haunt the living."

"Meanwhile, Nancy struggles with yearning for Ace (Alex Saxon), the man she loves."

"But when a slow-burning attraction begins between Nancy and the son of Ryan Hudson's newest enemy, Nancy must decide whether this love interest is worth the ire of both her father and Ace – whose own heart may be tempted by a new relationship too," The CW teases.

"Nancy's exploits this season will bring the Drew Crew numerous standalone cases, stunning twists, humor, and unexpected romances as they are drawn into a season-long mystery unlike any they've had to solve before."

"When Nancy's efforts to protect her seaside hometown from the sins of its past backfire, she must do the unthinkable to save her friends from both the supernatural and earthbound threats coming for them – and it could cost her everything, and everyone, she's ever loved."

News of Nancy Drew's conclusion dropped well ahead of the final season premiere (set for May 31), so we're inclined to believe there will be a satisfying conclusion.

Check out the trailer

Ghosts, demons, spiders, oh my! The final season of #NancyDrew premieres Wednesday, May 31 on The CW! pic.twitter.com/zzR25ONdbV — Nancy Drew (@cw_nancydrew) May 16, 2023

