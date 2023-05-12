NBC Fall Schedule: Found Replaces Law & Order: Organized Crime; Magnum P.I. Return Pushed to 2024

NBC is the second broadcast to announce its plans for the fall, and unlike CBS, some significant changes are on the horizon.

Quantum Leap is vacating its Mondays at 10 p.m. slot and will move one night later to Tuesdays.

Replacing the reboot is The Irrational, a new drama series.

Night Court will remain on Tuesdays but will lead into Extended Family.

Wednesdays remain unchanged, with the One Chicago franchise remaining intact into next season -- assuming the writers strike doesn't continue for more than a few months.

Law & Order: Organized Crime is being held for midseason, and the new drama series Found will get the SVU lead out.

The series is very compatible with SVU.

We got to watch two episodes, and we'll share more details on that one nearer to the premiere.

If the strike is not hashed out in the coming months, NBC does have options.

The network has officially picked up two more seasons of Transplant after indicating that it would not be bringing the show back stateside in any capacity.

NBC also has every episode of Found in the can, while Quantum Leap and Night Court got some episodes in the can ahead of the strike.

La Brea is a headscratcher because it was envisioned the show would return in the fall because production was underway for months.

As for the shows that were awaiting pickups, Lopez vs. Lopez has scored a Season 2 renewal.

The fate of American Auto, Young Rock, and Grand Crew are still up in the air.

The second half of Magnum P.I. Season 5 is not on the fall schedule, either, so there's a long hiatus in store as the show targets a 2024 return.

Check out the full schedule below.

Monday

8 p.m.: The Voice

10 p.m.: The Irrational

Tuesday

8 p.m.: Night Court

8:30 p.m.: Extended Family

9 p.m.: The Voice

10 p.m.: Quantum Leap

Wednesday

8 p.m.: Chicago Med

9 p.m.: Chicago Fire

10 p.m.: Chicago PD

Thursday

8 p.m.: Law & Order

9 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU

10 p.m.: Found

Friday

8 p.m.: The Wall

9 p.m.: Dateline

Saturday

7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT: Big Ten Saturday Night/Notre Dame Football

Sunday

7 p.m.: Football Night in America

8:20 p.m.: Sunday Night Footbal

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.