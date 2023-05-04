Next Level Chef Exclusive Sneak Peek: Why Pilar is Determined to Win

We've only got one episode left of Next Level Chef Season 2 before the semi-finals.

Needless to say, the heat is on!

To celebrate, we've got an exclusive clip from Next Level Chef Season 2 Episode 13.

Next Level Chef brings cooks from all around the country to the Next Level kitchen to prove they've got what it takes to win an extraordinary prize.

We've seen time and again how much chefs learn under the three mentors, Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington, and Richard Blais, so imagine a one-year mentorship under all three with a $250k cash prize.

That will be an enormous boost for any up-and-coming chef, but there is a certain group in the industry who fights harder than most -- women.

If you find that hard to believe, consider this: only a quarter of chefs are women, but only 6% reach the very top, according to Chef's Pencil.

It's kind of crazy when you think that women have traditionally been in the kitchen, so to speak, feeding their families three meals a day.

That nurturing aspect could speak to why men rise in the field. Women don't often take the opportunity to hone their skills because they're busy nurturing by way of cooking instead.

Chef Pilar recognizes the extra measures needed to excel in the field.

When Chef Ramsay asks her what it means that she and her fellow contestant Chef Tucker are together again at the top level, she says it's because they're used to fighting their way into the professional kitchen and working hard to stay there.

She also understands the nurturing aspect of traditional women's roles in the kitchen.

Pilar is hoping to make her daughter proud by not only feeding her meals daily but instilling in her that nothing can hold her back from reaching her dreams.

Can Pilar (and Tucker) remain at the top and make their way to the semi-finals?

We'll have to watch to find out.

The competition seems simple enough -- surf and turf.

But if you know anything about Next Level Chef, it's not always as easy as it seems.

Next Level Chef airs tonight at 8/7c only on FOX!

