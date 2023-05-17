Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Premiere Date Revealed

Are you ready for another deadly case at the Arconia?

Hulu has confirmed Only Murders in the Building Season 3 will premiere later this summer.

The news dropped during the Disney upfront presentation Tuesday that the show will kick off its latest mystery on Tuesday, August 8.

The cast and crew have shared various updates on the third season throughout the filming process, including casting details and some light plot teases.

However, the series hinted that Mabel (played by Selena Gomez) will be walking down the aisle in the new season.

"I have no caption. Just a regular day at work," Gomez said while tagging the show's official Instagram account.

Meryl Streep will be along for the latest season, in addition to Jesse Williams (Grey's Anatomy) and Ashley Park (Emily in Paris).

Paul Rudd's casting was revealed at the end of Only Murders in the Building Season 2, with a flash-forward revealing his character's demise.

"Is this really happening again?" Oliver asks, leading to Mabel's perfectly timed response:

"Well, you know, who are we without a homicide?"

Talk about perfect timing, but it's true, the series has excelled for so long because the three leads have consistently found themselves solving murders.

The show also has a big audience that tunes in because Hulu typically hands out very early renewals, citing the strong response.

While many details remain scarce about the third season, Hulu recently dropped a trailer that hinted at Meryl Street playing an actor, likely in the play that culminates with the demise of Rudd's character.

The trailer does give us plenty to ponder as we await new episodes, but we're sure there will be a bigger trailer in the coming weeks.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.