Perry Mason: HBO Exec Talks Season 3 Renewal Chances

HBO's Perry Mason Season 2 wrapped last month, and fans are waiting to learn whether the show will secure a renewal from the premium cabler.

It's rare for HBO not to renew shows as they are airing, so there have been concerns from the show's passionate fans about the lack of pickup.

Francesca Orsi, HBO's head of drama, opened up to Deadline about the show's fate and other HBO dramas.

"At this point, we are having conversations regarding viewership relative to budget, but it's not just a Perry Mason conversation," Orsi said.

"We're just assessing various shows, what more we need to be making, what more we can make, what more we have, the return in life of a series."

"Of course, each show has a job to do, given the price tag that we give to it, and there's a viewership component, and there's a critical response element to it and of course, the buzz nature of a show."

"It's those elements that we are always keeping in mind and discussing relative to whether or not a show will continue."

"That factors in for Perry Mason, for Winning Time, for instance, for Gilded Age, so we have to play everything out and see how well they do."

"But we're really proud of Perry Mason and loved working with Team Downey and [showrunner] Michael Begler this season on the show. I'm really proud of what we delivered for Season 2."

While it doesn't sound like HBO is ready to decide on the series' future soon, being in contention for a pickup is far better than a straight-up cancellation.

Warner Bros. Discovery, as a whole, has made some controversial decisions over the last year regarding content, canceling many projects before they reach the air.

For now, we can hold on to hope the Perry Mason Season 2 Episode 8 cliffhangers will be resolved in a potential third season.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.