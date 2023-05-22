Power Book IV: Force Season 2 Sets Fall Premiere at Starz

Tommy Egan's quest for answers continues this fall on Starz.

The premium cabler on Monday unveiled the premiere date, plot details, and a wild teaser trailer for Power Book IV: Force Season 2.

The highly-anticipated season premieres Friday, September 1 at midnight ET on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms, and internationally on the LIONSGATE+ premium streaming platform across Brazil, Spanish-speaking Latin America, the UK, and Ireland.

On linear, it will debut on STARZ at 8 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada.

After cutting ties in New York, Tommy Egan’s newfound family and ruthless drug game enticed him to stay in Chicago.

The explosive second season begins with Tommy on a mission to avenge the death of Lilliana, his former nemesis turned business partner.

With Diamond (Isaac Keys) and Jenard (Kris D. Lofton) at odds, the Flynn organization weakened, and a new connect on the scene, Tommy is more determined than ever to take over the Chicago drug world.

The series stars Joseph Sikora (Power, Ozark) as Tommy Egan, Isaac Keys (Get Shorty, The Oath) as Diamond Sampson, Lili Simmons (Banshee, Ray Donovan) as Claudia Flynn, and Shane Harper (Hightown, A Teacher) as Vic Flynn.

The cast also includes Kris D. Lofton (Ballers, Snowfall) as Jenard Sampson, Carmela Zumbado (You, Chicago PD) as Mireya Garcia, Manuel Eduardo Ramirez (Snowfall, Queen of the South) as Miguel Garcia, Miriam A. Hyman (The Chi, The Laundromat) as US Attorney Stacy Marks, and Adrienne Walker (Law & Order: Organized Crime, FBI) as Shanti ‘Showstopper’ Page.

Rounding out the cast is Anthony Fleming III (Prison Break, The Beast) as JP, Lucien Cambric (Chicago P.D., The Chi) as D-Mac, and Tommy Flanagan (Sons of Anarchy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2) as Walter Flynn.

Check out the official logline below.

Tommy Egan is on a mission to avenge the death of Liliana, and with the Flynn organization weakened, he’s more determined than ever to take over the Chicago drug world.

But with CBI split down the middle, Tommy and Diamond first must maintain their edge over Jenard.

As their factions feud in the streets, Tommy capitalizes on another rivalry between the Serbs and Miguel Garcia, the most formidable drug lord in Chicago.

After setting off a chain reaction of violence in pursuit of his ambition, Tommy must race to stay ahead of the men who are coming for what’s theirs, a federal task force that’s closing ranks, and a sadistic supplier with a direct line to the Cartel.

All the while torn by the promise of a second chance with his blood family, Tommy must decide what he is willing to sacrifice to finally ascend the throne of a kingpin.

Check out the teaser below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.