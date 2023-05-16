Real Housewives of New York City Reboot Trailer Drops; Legacy Cast Set for Ultimate Girls Trip

Bravo is ushering in a new era of The Real Housewives of New York City.

The cable network this week unveiled the official trailer for its revamped reality series.

There was also an update on RHONY: Legacy -- the spinoff featuring legacy cast members.

First up: The revamped RHONY will premiere July 16 -- meaning the show will have been off the air for almost two years.

The trailer is a lot of fun, injecting the much-needed spark back into the franchise that struggled in recent seasons to keep the fun vibe of its heyday.

Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield will be front and center when the show gets underway.

The casting has always been critical to the franchise's success, and it appears Bravo might have struck gold again here.

"Six independent and successful women - Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield - are taking the city that never sleeps by storm," the cabler teases.

"From looking for love to building business empires, they're navigating the ups and downs of their friendships all while juggling families and careers, and looking fabulous while doing so.

Check out the trailer below and scroll down for more about the new series featuring the original cast.

Meanwhile, the legacy spinoff featuring the original cast of RHONY has been canceled.

But the show will go on ... with a girl's trip.

Peacock has announced that former New York Housewives Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, and Kristen Taekman will headline the fifth season of Ultimate Girls Trip.

The cast will jet off to beautiful Saint Barthélemy for an epic adventure of a lifetime.

We're sure plenty of drama will be thrown in for good measure.

What are your thoughts on the reboot trailer and Legacy news?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.