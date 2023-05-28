Ride Season 1 Episode 10 Review: Andalusians

Most of the McMurrays conquered their dreams, but just as victories were won, they had to deal with more unwanted news.

Cash finally achieved his dreams on Ride Season 1 Episode 10, so Missy and Tuff thought they could go after theirs for a while. However, some unexpected visitors and news may alter the family forever.

Let's discuss how to road to Cheyenne changed the McMurrays.

History felt like it was repeating itself since Tucker was taunting and threatening Cash as he did before Austin's last ride.

If anything, I deserve a thank you. If it were to get out that the great Austin McMurray cheated at the sport he loved, it might taint the whole family. Tucker Permalink: If anything, I deserve a thank you. If it were to get out that the great Austin McMurray...

Isabel was so scared of Cash's self-destructive behavior and mindset that she decided to leave him in jail.

Isabel refused to back down. She was terrified that Tucker would blackmail Cash and something would happen to him.

I am sorry. This is not happening again. Not on my watch. Isabel Permalink: I am sorry. This is not happening again. Not on my watch.

Cash probably should have listened to his mother because Tucker ended up playing him. He told Cash that Austin only worked for him for four months.

When Tucker got bailed out, he offered to pay Cash's bail, too, if he throws the ride.

At first, Cash stuck to his morals, but like his brother, he was tempted by the money.

The Cheyenne rodeo scenes looked the most realistic since the first episode of Ride Season 1. The contestants were practicing and picked their bulls out of a hat. History repeated itself again.

Cash drew Hurricane and refused to switch. He wanted to face their fears.

It’s just a bull, Tuff. You and I aren’t going to be intimidated by an animal. Cash Permalink: It’s just a bull, Tuff. You and I aren’t going to be intimidated by an animal.

Cash was the only one calm about riding Hurricane. The rest of the family was panicked. Valeria spotted Tucker with Cash and guessed he had something on Cash.

From her firsthand experience, she tried to convince him to stay away from Tucker because he could control him for life, and they'd find another way to pay off the ranch.

Once Missy knew that Austin threw rides for Tucker, she knew Cash was going to do the same thing.

Tuff also suspected something was off since Cash kept worrying about not winning, and that was something he never questioned.

Cash, this ride is for Austin, Mom, and the whole family. Tuff Permalink: Cash, this ride is for Austin, Mom, and the whole family.

Missy's pep talk to Cash mirrored the one she gave him in Ride Season 1 Episode 1 when she tells him that he's not Austin and to go out there and fight.

It gave him the inspiration he needed to do the right thing.

Even though Cash got his sponsorship and the money, he's never allowed to be happy.

He should have listened to his mom and Valeria because Tucker wasn't going to let him off with a simple payment for screwing him over.

He wanted revenge and wanted to show JB Cash's arrest record. Cash could lose everything again.

Now he needs to stop the blackmail or get in ever deeper.

The season finale included lots of rich history of earlier episodes. The Andalusian jewelry box was important throughout the series because Missy thought it meant Austin listened to her and knew her better than anyone.

Ride Season 1 showed how little Austin knew his wife and that he only wanted her around to advance his career.

The problem was that Cash never expressed his feelings years ago. Austin and Missy both called him on that. Instead of making a move, he gave his brother that ring box in Ride Season 1 Episode 2 years ago.

Missy felt like an idiot when she found the engraved dancing horses necklace and realized she was even more wrong about Austin.

Missy: What about that? Is that from him or is it from you as well?

Cash: It doesn’t really matter. It was a long time ago.

Missy: Stop saying it doesn’t matter. This is my life and my understanding of the person I chose.

Cash: You already chose him.

Missy: Because he chose me. You always sat by.

Permalink: Because he chose me. You always sat by.

That was a long-awaited kiss that they both pulled away from too quickly.

Part of me wanted Missy and Cash to become a couple, but they still have so much to work through.

Missy's mom was right for once. It was time for Missy to focus on herself and not worry about Cash or Gus for a bit.

Missy left her trick-riding behind to be a supportive wife to Austin, but she still has so much talent and fire inside her.

Tuff has been the dependable member of the McMurray family. He took care of the ranch and cleaned up the messes that everyone got into. It's no wonder he felt betrayed that he was the last one to know about the secrets surrounding Austin's death.

Tuff was due for a break. Julian suggested a romantic getaway in Ride Season 1 Episode 9. Janine added another suggestion since she entered his original song in the Texas Battle of the Bands.

Janine seemed to be the only one who realized how important his music was to him, which was ironic since they started off as enemies.

However, as Ride Season 1 evolved, they became more like a family who supported each other.

Valeria: Janine, Tuff is the glue that holds this glue together. He wanted to be foreman. He practically fought me for it. Trust me, no one is telling Tuff what to do.

Janine: This family is happy to have him fixing stalls or bailing his brother out of jail. I don’t think I’ve heard any of you ask him what he really wants.

Permalink: This family is happy to have him fixing stalls or bailing his brother out of jail. I don’t...

After Cash won the Cheyenne rodeo with more than 15 minutes left in the episode, we knew we were for some surprises since he had accomplished the goal he'd been striving for since the beginning of Ride Season 1.

I suspected that Polly was hiding something. Ever since she ran into Missy on Ride Season 1 Episode 5, she seemed possessive and secretive about Austin. I never guessed that Austin had a secret love child. That will change everything.

Valeria leaving with no notice will also change the dynamics. Hopefully, her father won't be pressing charges on that stolen bracelet.

With more family chaos, will Tuff ever catch a break to focus on his dreams? He will probably have to stay and clean up the mess again.

After all these cliffhangers, Ride needs a second season.

We need answers on if Cash resists Tucker's blackmail and if Missy returns to the ranch.

What were your favorite moments from Ride Season 1? What do you hope to see in a potential Season 2?

Comment below.

Andalusians Review Editor Rating: 4.5 / 5.0 4.5 / 5.0

Unrated Unrated 4.5 / 5.0

Laura Nowak is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.