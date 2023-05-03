Riverdale Season 7 Episode 6 Review: Chapter One Hundred Twenty-Three: Peep Show

Betty's dating life just got a whole lot steamier.

The #Barchie fans got their long-awaited build-up on Riverdale Season 7 Episode 6. Their romantic tension bubbled to the surface and overflowed big time.

Riverdale has been pushing its boundaries and steaming our screens lately. A pinch of spice? We got a whole batch of it.

"Chapter One Hundred Twenty-Three: Peep Show" served a big plate of teasing and anticipation.

A little light filler, some toying with Barchie, and a powerful, shocking end. It's a great way to hook viewers for the next chapter, but the pacing dragged on too much. Unfortunately, it did get dull at times.

We gotta give Betty her credit here. She put herself out there to try something even when she felt embarrassed doing it.

Asking someone out face-to-face is nerve-wracking. You're taking the rejection at face value, and she had no clue how Archie would react.

But I'm glad she did it because we all needed to know Archie's response.

It's safe to say #Barchie will live for another day. (And there were happy dances everywhere!)

The same goes for trying on the lingerie and doing the double date with Veronica. You never know if you don't try.

When Betty was bored on her date, I felt her pain.

There's nothing you can do when you're not vibing with the date or still hung up on someone else.

Veronica saw it. We saw it. And those Stonewall Prep boys missed out.

No amount of lingerie would change her mind. Though, I loved Veronica giving Betty the self-care lessons; mirror affirmations are an excellent self-love confidence booster. It works in a pinch and does wonders if you believe.

Let's get to the climax: Betty and Archie's striptease. Was anyone else blown away by the scene?

Even from far away, they had great chemistry.

You could feel the excitement in their stares, the anticipation with each clothing piece coming off, and how scandalous it all was. Seeing a hint of K.J. Apa in his undies was cheeky for The CW.

Betty: I was just wondering … what’s sex like?

Veronica: My goodness. And I’ve barely just had my morning java. Permalink: I was just wondering … what’s sex like?

Sure, they've always had Archie shirtless, but they've never gone for a close-up on ... the undies. Add that to the striptease and Betty wearing the lingerie, this was a pretty naughty scene for the show.

Things are changing in the quiet, dark town.

When it came to Archie, I felt bad for him about how Uncle Frank was treating him.

Archie's bad decisions about Cheryl and the marriage on Riverdale Season 7 Episode 4 were reckless. We're talking about an absolute disaster here.

Though, he didn't deserve all the guilt-tripping and emotional manipulation.

Archie is already dealing with the consequences, but constantly knocking him down, peg after peg, was doing no good in the long term.

Why would he want to join the basketball team? Frank was only going to ride him harder than he was already doing.

And he already took Archie's car and forced two new jobs on him. He's lucky Mary stepped in before he tore down Archie even more. Archie wanted to focus on his grades; that should've been a good start.

Veronica: Repeat after me: “I am gorgeous, powerful, sexy siren at the height of my many powers. And may God have mercy on the boys of Riverdale High.” Permalink: And may God have mercy on the boys of Riverdale High.

I'm glad Mary stepped in to take back the reins.

Mary Andrews continues to be levelheaded and values her son's feelings. Her chat with Archie was so tender, and she got the truth out of him reasonably and caringly.

Frank will only get some credit, but it's all Mary here. She did the job and got him back on the basketball court. Mary is a true superstar sometimes.

Cheryl finally admitting her feelings to Toni was a long time coming.

We guessed #Choni would come back one day, so it's great to have the 'ship reunite. And in this Riverdale 1955 reality, it was so obvious they both wanted each other.

Come on, Cheryl looked hypnotized while watching Toni perform her cheerleading routine.

I'm shocked Evelyn didn't call her out right then and there! Or that Evelyn didn't find them kissing in the locker room.

That's the type of soapy drama I'd expect to happen at Riverdale High. (Once again, things are changing.)

Vanessa Morgan did a great job channeling Toni's confident and self-assured qualities.

Even when Cheryl let her down, Toni didn't seem phased. Toni knew her value and was ready to walk away; we love a queen that owns her power and worth!

And her chat in the bathroom was so cool, calm, and powerful.

As a matter of fact, I read all kinds of books. So how about you quit sticking your nose in my business before I serve you up a knuckle sandwich? Toni Permalink: As a matter of fact, I read all kinds of books.

Nothing was going to make her hide and back down. Not even Evelyn trying to utter that words that can barely escape her breath.

If there's one thing we love about Toni, her character development has mostly stayed consistent. This chapter was another great reminder of her growth and knowing who she is.

Elsewhere in town, Jughead tempted his luck yet again.

Do you think he was right to steal Mr. Rayberry's draft to read?

Don't get me wrong, I'm glad he fixed the plagiarism scandal and got Mr. Rayberry the deserved credit. The move was the right thing to do.

Mr. Fieldstone: So, what do you think? First issue, hot off the presses.

Jughead: This is so boss, Boss. Permalink: This is so boss, Boss.

However, for someone who just faced a situation of stealing stories, it wasn't a good idea for him to take the story. If Mr. Rayberry wanted him to read the manuscript, he would've asked Jughead to read it.

It was a bad decision that ruined an otherwise promising friendship and mentorship. Jughead needs to respect boundaries more.

Last Thoughts From Sweetwater River:

Julian never misses an opportunity to rub it in Archie's face. Their fight in the school hallway was long overdue.



Evelyn Evernever? This time jump has truly pulled characters from the past—a lot of deja vu.



Veronica admitting she's a virgin to Betty was a big step in their friendship. Hopefully, there aren't any lingering feelings toward Archie that could tear the new BFFs apart.



Toni trying out for the River Vixens was a serve. She let all of them have it.

Now, over to you, Riverdale fans.

What did you think of "Chapter One Hundred Twenty-Three: Peep Show"?

How will Dr. Werthers react to Jughead writing the comics? Why doesn't Mr. Rayberry want to publish the book? What will the parents do since they caught Archie and Betty in the act?

Justin Carreiro is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.