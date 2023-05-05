Silo Series Premiere Review: Compelling Apple TV+ Drama is a Resounding Success

Silo is a breath of fresh air in a sea of post-apocalyptic dramas.

Silo Season 1 Episode 1 was a perfect introduction to the place our heroes call home -- whether they like it or not.

Silo Season 1 Episode 2 dialed up the intrigue because the two characters that carried the weight of the drama in the premiere were dead.

Fortunately, though, Allison, Holston, and George's actions shaped the trajectory of the second episode, solidifying Apple TV+'s latest effort as must-see TV.

Allison and Holston's relationship was adorable, but how wrong things went for them as they tried to conceive a child is tragic.

It's hard not to think about where things would have gone for them had they managed to bring a child into the world.

Then again, we wouldn't have this compelling drama if everything was fine and dandy inside the Silo.

Allison's curiosity allowed a fine display of acting from Jones, who had predominantly done comedy before Silo.

Allison's quest to have a baby should have been filled with happy moments, but instead, she was given reasons to believe everyone was being lied to.

It's hard to imagine what was going through her mind when she viewed the blueprints on the hard drive and found out that the doctor hadn't removed her birth control.

There are children in the Silo, so people are having children. My best guess is that the lottery to have children is being rigged to allow only a few successful pregnancies.

The Silo is a tight squeeze and keeping the numbers of births relatively low, but many other people believing they had a chance higher was a means to give hope and the belief that everything is going well.

At face value, I thought Gloria was being used to check how easy it would be to corrupt the Sheriff's wife, so I'm glad the show went in a different direction.

Allison knew removing her birth control was the only way to prove to her husband that the Silo wasn't the perfect place to live they had been promised.

How else do you prove to someone who's a sucker for the rules that something is wrong?

Allison's journey was painful because she'd inevitably wonder more about the outside world and what else had been done to keep everyone in line.

It was frustrating how the doctor diminished Allison's actions in the cafeteria as "a breakdown."

To the people who didn't know much about Allison, it was easier to believe she had a breakdown as opposed to uncovering some of the biggest secrets.

With a post-apocalyptic series with everyone hiding from the outside world, there are always questions about whether it truly is as bad outside as everyone is being led to believe.

Allison was at her wit's end and understood the only way to prove to her husband -- and everyone else -- that there was a sweeping vista overlooking the Silo.

You could tell from Holston's face that he knew there was no sidestepping this. He had to apply the rules to everyone, or he wouldn't look like a competent leader.

Holston going outside at the beginning of Silo Season 1 Episode 2 was huge because the promotional material hinted at him being a big part of the entire series.

Then again, maybe we're in for some more flashbacks.

Allison and Holston's story doesn't deserve to be over, and truthfully, I'm not even sure they're really dead.

Knowing what the outside world looks like and how everyone cleans the sensors, other people will begin to two and two together to realize there's more than they're being led to believe out there.

My best theory was that the suit cut off Allison's air supply, but that was blown out of the water very quickly when Holston took his off.

There's no telling whether what we've seen happen in the outdoors is legit because there's that apocalypse now filter over the camera for good measure.

I had far too many theories about what happened when people went beyond that door, and most of them involved people being shipped along a tunnel into another Silo -- or somewhere else entirely.

The mark of good sci-fi is when it continually challenges expectations, and boy, does Silo challenge those expectations.

I hope that Allison and Holston are still alive because it would be great to head further into their relationship.

Then again, their deaths may be a driving force in Juliette's quest for answers.

Rebecca Ferguson is excellent as this woman desperately searching for meaning when she starts unlocking the secrets of the Silo.

It's a shame that both Holston and George will not be along for that ride.

George's death was unexpected because it seemed like he would be a key driving force in this quest for answers.

But it looks like Juliette will have to search for these answers alone because, truthfully, who can she trust?

Holston was adamant about leaving her a message at some point, and when she didn't get it, she realized she was on her own and had to find out the truth by herself.

That's a lot to put on one person, but maybe Juliette will realize what Holston meant when Ruth ventures down the 144 levels to interview her.

Juliette knows she has to do the digging herself if she wants to know all about the relics and how the Silo came to be.

Venturing into the unknown in the name of finding the door leading to the tunnel is arduous, but it's even more difficult when you consider that she thinks she will sink if she lands in the water.

Censorship is a big theme of Silo, and it couldn't be more relevant in today's world.

The relics of the past are being hidden from everyone, and possessing any is a punishable offense.

If that's not straight-up censorship, then what is?

Juliette becoming a sheriff would be an excellent development because it will allow her to get closer to people on higher levels who make decisions about the well-being of everyone inside the Silo.

Marnes' apprehension about Juliette and his sentiment about Holston's mental state at the end makes me think he's more immersed in the lies than we're being told.

After two episodes, I think it's safe to say that I'm all-in on Silo.

Far too often, these types of dramas introduce many characters, taking time away from the people who are the draws.

The best part of Silo is that, although the Silo is massive, we're only following a handful of faces.

I hope that doesn't change because the storylines feel more intimate due to that choice.

What are your thoughts on the mystery? Do you think the world is habitable?

What are your thoughts on all the death spread across the first two episodes?

Hit the comments.

Silo continues Fridays on Apple TV+.

