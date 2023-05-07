Stranger Things: Duffer Brothers Issue Statement Confirming Final Season Delay

The wait for the fifth -- and final! -- season of Stranger Things just got longer.

Co-creators and co-showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer took to social media Saturday via the Stranger Things Writers Twitter account to reveal that production would not be underway soon.

The decision to bring the show to a halt is a move to show solidarity for the Hollywood writers' strike.

“Writing does not stop when filming begins,” the statement reads.

“While we’re excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike."

"We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then — over and out.”

Despite Stranger Things Season 4 wrapping in July 2022, production on Stranger Things Season 5 was pushed to this summer, likely due to cast availability and the writing.

Details about Stranger Things Season 5 remain scarce, but it sounds like there will be a long wait in store before we lay eyes on the last-ever episodes of the 1980s-set sci-fi drama.

We know Stranger Things Season 5 Episode 1 is titled "Chapter One: The Crawl," which doesn't give much away.

Given the mysterious nature of the plots, Netflix and the Duffer Brothers tend to keep most plot details under wraps until transmission.

It wouldn't be fun knowing everything in advance, right?

The Writers Guild of America officially announced its strike on Tuesday, May 2.

The reason for the strike is that a deal couldn't be reached with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

Writers and those who support the writers have been picketing for better deals for writers.

As a result, many TV shows and movies are being grounded because these projects need writers to function.

Even though a script may be completed, things can change on the day of production, meaning that a writer will have to be used to change aspects of the script.

It's unclear how long the strike will last, but it will have a knock-on effect on the pipeline of movies and TV series.

What are your thoughts on the latest delay for Stanger Things?

Hit the comments below.

Stream the first four seasons of Stranger Things on Netflix now.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.