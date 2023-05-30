Ted Lasso Twitter Account Seemingly Confirms Fate of Show, and it's Not Good News

Ahead of the Ted Lasso Season 3 finale, there's been one big question on the mind of every viewer:

Are we heading into the series finale?

The cast and crew have hinted at the show possibly ending with Ted Lasso Season 3 Episode 12, but Apple TV+ has been playing coy with fans about the dramedy's future.

On Tuesday morning, Ted Lasso himself took to Twitter to reflect on the show, and it sure sounds like the series is ending.

"A few years ago I hopped on a plane with Coach Beard headin' to a little town in London," the account tweeted.

"Tonight we play our final match. It's like what I say about the films of David Lynch."

"I can't tell you what's happenin', but I sure as heck don't want it to end."

Given the conclusion of Ted Lasso Season 3 Episode 11, in which Ted revealed he had news to share with Rebecca, the likely scenario is Ted will return home to the U.S.

Whether that leaves an opening for a version of the show to follow him home or for a spinoff for the remaining characters in London, we don't know.

Tuesday, May 30 at 9:00 p.m. PT / 12:00 a.m. ET on Apple TV+

It's risky to keep fans in suspense for so long because, without knowing whether we're watching a series finale or a season finale, it's hard to temper expectations.

The second half of Ted Lasso Season 3 has delivered big character moments that would align with a series wrapping up for good.

But if Ted Lasso has taught us anything over three seasons, it subverts expectations at every turn.

Jason Sudeikis previously told Deadline ahead of the current season's premiere that the conclusion sets the table for possible continuations.

"I think that we've set the table for all sorts of folks… to get to watch the further telling of these stories," he said.

"I can't help but take the question as flattery for what all of us that were working on the show has tried to do."

"It's really kind of folks to even consider that because you never know what's gonna happen when you make things."

"The fact that people want more, even if it's a different avenue, is lovely."

Adding fuel to the series finale fire? Apple TV+ is not giving out screeners to the press in advance.

I know because I had to move a post-mortem interview with a cast member until I got a chance to watch the episode.

For now, all we can do is await the season (series?) finale.

The streaming service confirmed today that episode will be available Tuesday, May 30, at 9:00 p.m. PT / 12:00 a.m. ET on Apple TV+.

What are your thoughts on us heading into the potential series finale?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.