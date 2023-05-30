The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 15 And 16 Spoilers: Four New Blacklisters

The broadcast day and time change give us two servings of The Blacklist in one night.

By now, everyone is aware that The Blacklist Season 10 will be airing at a new time and day.

The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 14 wrapped up Siya's storyline when her search for truth brought her square with her mother's past and what Meera had to do to keep her safe.

Spoilers for The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 15 and The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 16 tease trouble for the Task Force as Congressman Hudson launches his campaign against them.

There have been fewer Blacklist cases for the past few episodes, but that is bound to change as Raymond keeps his promise to Cooper and offers not one but four Blacklisters.

The deal with the Task Force was that they would keep operating in the shadows as long as they delivered results. And for the most part, they have.

Congressman Hudson's inquiry could not have come at a worse time because the Task Force had hit a snag in their relationship with Raymond, which left them without any cases.

As far as Hudson was concerned, they were no better than a money laundering scheme.

On The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 14, Cooper revealed to the Task Force that he was made aware by Panabaker of Hudson's concerted effort to expose them.

Hudson makes good on that promise and initiates his plan.

The only way to calm him down would be to show him their work.

Effectively, Raymond comes through and, in a bid to impress, offers three cases.

Reddington: You get older, and you realize we make life so complicated when it doesn't need to be. We complicate ourselves to death.

Cooper: That may be, but right now my world, the world of the Blacklist, is complicated. Made more so by your absence.

Reddington: Fret not, Harold. We'll get back to business soon enough, I promise.

But these are not your typical run-of-the-mill cases where everything is straightforward. Raymond finds cases that are deeper than they appear on the surface.

This is the only way he can prove the Task Force's worth because any other FBI task force can also solve criminal cases.

It's unclear what the cases entail, but the promise is that they will be full of twists and turns aimed at confusing or impressing Congressman Hudson. Whatever makes him back off.

The Blacklist Season 10 saw some developments in Ressler's personal life when he decided to become a sponsor.

He found an addict whose case was similar to his and decided to guide him through the tough recovery journey.

Among the steps that recovering addicts take is making amends to people they have wronged before.

Anyone who has lived with or been friends with an addict knows how shameless they can be. From lying to stealing, there are a million and one ways they can hurt people.

While they might not care about the consequences of their actions when under the influence, becoming sober brings some clarity, and they can finally see how they went wrong.

Trying to make amends with someone you hurt the most is not the easiest thing, and sometimes it backfires, sometimes causing a relapse.

Support is crucial, so Ressler offers support as his sponsee makes amends.

The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 16 sees the Task Force working on another case.

The biggest thing one can expect of a lawyer is that they are trustworthy. A lawyer you cannot trust to do the right thing is no better than a common criminal.

While most lawyers can be trusted, Blair Foster can not be found on that list.

Ms. Foster is a corrupt lawyer implicated in a string of corporate coverups.

Red helps the Task Force investigate her as they seek to uncover what she's been up to.

It is important that the Task Force delivers on this particular case because their troubles are far from over.

Sometimes you can do your absolute best but not get the results you were hoping for.

Even after offering three complex cases, Congressman Hudson is less than impressed by them. Effectively, he continues his hunt.

The team is lucky to have Senator Panabaker on their side because she has the experience and expertise to deal with DC politics.

Instead of dragging the Task Force before a congressional committee, the matter is first brought before a judge.

The judge is to decide whether the spirit in which the Task Force was initially formed is still present or they have changed too much.

If Hudson goes further, a criminal case might be launched against the Task Force.

Cooper and Panabaker wait for the judge's decision as they work on the Blair Foster case.

Things are looking dire for The Task Force because they can't even prove they have or have ever had a relationship with Raymond. The initial agreement is nowhere to be found, and any case they have ever worked with him was either deleted or heavily redacted.

Viewers who watch The Blacklist online know that this is not the first time the Task Force has found themselves fighting for their lives in front of a judge, and every time they survived narrowly.

They were lucky to have evidence then, and now that luck has run out.

It will be nothing short of magical if the judge lets them continue operating.

Raymond searched for Weecha, but everything didn't go as he had expected. Despite their apparent feelings for each other, Weecha decided not to join him.

It was unclear whether it was because she didn't want it or because she had a job to do. That should be answered.

Based on these spoilers, what are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments section.

