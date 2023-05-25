The Blacklist Shake-up: NBC Drama Moving to Thursdays

Before The Blacklist wraps its impressive 10-season run on NBC, it will move to a new night and time.

NBC announced Thursday that the low-rated drama would leave its Sundays at 10 p.m. slot behind, effective immediately.

Beginning June 1, the James Spader-led procedural will air on Thursdays at 8 p.m.

A special episode will air that night at 9 p.m. to celebrate the big move, before the show settles into its 8 p.m. slot for the rest of the season.

What's more, NBC has confirmed a two-hour series finale is set for July 13 from 8-10 p.m.

It's hard to believe the show is ending because it's been around for so long, but seeing how the show ends will be fun.

Plenty of moments in the show's history should have served as a swan song, but now, we'll see how this all ends later in the summer.

NBC's decision to air The Blacklist Season 10 on Sundays this season has resulted in major ratings erosion.

In live + same-day results, the series is currently averaging 1.8 million viewers and a 0.18 rating -- off almost 40% year-to-year.

News of the series' demise broke in February after months of speculation.

"After 10 years, hundreds of Blacklist cases and more than 200 episodes produced, we're honored to reach our conclusion," said showrunner and EP John Eisendrath.

"It's been incredibly fun to create the strange, devious and delightful Blacklisters to challenge Raymond Reddington and our FBI Task Force each week."

"We would like to thank everyone at NBC and Sony, our extraordinary crew who make the impossible happen every day, our endlessly inventive writers and producers, and our remarkable cast who brought life to these characters."

"We appreciate our dedicated fanbase who came along for this wonderful ride and are excited to share this final season with them."

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.