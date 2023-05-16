The Conners & Not Dead Yet Among Nine Shows Renewed at ABC; The Rookie: Feds and Home Economics Renewal Decisions Delayed

ABC dropped some big news Tuesday morning in the aftermath of canceling bubble dramas Big Sky, Alaska Daily, and The Company You Keep.

The Alphabet network renewed The Conners (for Season 6) and Not Dead Yet (for Season 2)!

On the unscripted side, ABC on Tuesday picked up America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 34), American Idol (Season 7 on ABC and a 22nd season overall), The Bachelor (Season 28), Bachelor in Paradise (Season 9), Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 4), Celebrity Jeopardy! (Season 2), and Shark Tank (Season 15).

Not landing renewals and, thus, remaining on the bubble are Home Economics and The Rookie: Feds.

No decision has been given for the move, but there's a good chance their futures will hinge on when the strike will conclude.

The flurry of pickups joins the previously renewed Grey’s Anatomy, Will Trent, Station 19, Abbott Elementary, The Good Doctor, and The Rookie.

ABC also recently renewed 9-1-1 after FOX canceled it after six seasons.

There was hope that The Rookie: Feds would score a pickup because of its ties to the original series.

In the past, ABC has been big on franchises, but unfortunately, picking up Dancing With the Stars from Disney+ and 9-1-1 from FOX took three hours away from the schedule, meaning more shows were in danger than before.

Not Dead Yet was squarely on the bubble due to its lower live ratings, but the show has shown great strength in delayed viewing -- a metric that could indicate the show will perform better in another time period.

A renewal for The Conners was never in question. It was one of ABC's strongest shows.

On the series order front, ABC picked up one show, indicating the network didn't have many holes to fill heading into the 2023-24 season.

High Potential is that show.

"A single mom with three kids and an exceptional mind helps solve an unsolvable crime when she rearranges some evidence during her shift as a cleaner for the police department," the logline for the Kaitlin Olson series reads.

"When they discover she has a knack for putting things in order because of her high intellectual potential, she is brought on as a consultant to work with a by-the-book seasoned detective, and together they form an unusual and unstoppable team."

The show is based on the French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI).

Decisions on Judgement, The Hurt Unit, The Good Lawyer, Public Defenders, and Drop-Off are coming later this year.

