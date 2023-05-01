The Diplomat Scores Second Season Renewal at Netflix

Huzzah!

The Diplomat, Keri Russell's starring vehicle at Netflix, has scored a very quick renewal, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

We urged you to watch the series before it dropped, assuring you that it has all of the intrigue, thrills, and wit you expect from Netflix's best series, so we're super happy about this news.

The early renewal shouldn't be a surprise, given the quality of the show.

It becomes even less surprising when you learn that Netflix shared that The Diplomat was the top show the week it dropped, netting 57.48 million viewing hours.

Fans should be jumping for joy after an immense cliffhanger that might have left diehards rioting in the streets without resolution.

In The Diplomat, Russell stars as Kate Wyler, the latest US Ambassador to the United Kingdom.

A career diplomat, Kate had expected her next role to be on the front lines of the latest bruhaha in Afghanistan.

She thought her job satisfaction would be out of reach with what appeared to be a fluffy new UK post.

But Kate soon discovered that although the requirements for the post were a little different than her honed skill set, she was hardly at a loss to put her strategic thinking and cunning diplomatic abilities to very good use.

Additionally, the high-profile posting promised to shake up her marriage to fellow career diplomat Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell), who, for the first time in their marriage, takes a backseat, a position Kate had been all-too-familiar with herself.

The series was created by Debora Cahn (Homeland, The West Wing), who also serves as showrunner.

Cahn produces as well with Russell and Janice Williams.

The series also stars a delightful cast, including David Dyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, and Ato Essandoh, each of whom brings pathos and humor to their respective characters.

If you haven't found time to watch The Diplomat yet, maybe the renewal will have you hitting the couch.

Make sure you plan plenty of time for viewing, as each episode propels you to the next, and before you know it, you'll be aching for the second season to arrive.

What do you think about this news?

Hit the comments below and share your joyous (or not-so-joyous) thoughts below!

Come on back to TV Fanatic for more news and reviews daily.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.