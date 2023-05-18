The Librarians Sequel Series Ordered at The CW

The revamped CW will have some genre programming, after all.

On Thursday, the network picked up a sequel to the TNT series The Librarians.

The Librarians: The Next Chapter is a spinoff of the original TV series, which followed the adventures of the custodians of a magical repository of the world's most powerful and dangerous supernatural artifacts.

The new series centers on a "Librarian" from the past, who time traveled to the present and now finds himself stuck here.

When he returns to his castle, which is now a museum, he inadvertently releases magic across the continent.

He is given a new team to help him clean up the mess he made, forming a new team of Librarians.

Electric Entertainment and The CW Network produce the new series.

Dean Devlin (The Librarians, Leverage, Independence Day) serves as executive producer and showrunner along with executive producers Rachel Olschan-Wilson and Marc Roskin.

Jonathan English of Balkanic Media serves as producer.

This is Devlin's second series to get the revival treatment after Amazon Freevee brought Leverage back with a new twist.

It's unclear whether there will be any faces from the original TNT Librarians in the new series.

The CW also picked up new drama series Joan, The Swarm, and unscripted offerings Patti Stanger: Millionaire Matchmaking, The Force, and The Great American Bakeover.

"The CW is now open for business with everyone. We are developing homegrown shows with award-winning producers and fresh new voices, overseeing original big budget co-productions featuring A-list stars and owning quality content that appeals to broadcast audiences," commented Brad Schwartz.

"JOAN is a captivating big swing drama led by a bonafide star in Sophie Turner as she brings the multilayered and dynamic real life jewel thief Joan Hannington to life."

"We are also thrilled to be the home of a potential new franchise with LIBRARIANS: THE NEXT CHAPTER, and we look forward to adding the must-watch global event series THE SWARM to our schedule next year."

"On the unscripted side, we have breakthrough ideas and formats from some of the most talented producers and well known talent in the business. "

"PATTI STANGER: MILLIONAIRE MATCHMAKING brings a huge reality TV star back to the airwaves for more rounds of hilarious matchmaking, THE FORCE is an action-packed series that immerses viewers into the high-stakes world of law enforcement yet feels like a scripted procedural and THE GREAT AMERICAN BAKEOVER puts a sweet twist on the business makeover format."

"These exciting new scripted and unscripted series provide a strong mix of programming for The CW and there is a lot more to come."

What are your thoughts on the Librarians staging a comeback?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.