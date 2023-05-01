The Morning Show Scores Early Season 4 Renewal: When Will Season 3 Premiere?

We have some great news, The Morning Show fans.

Apple TV+ has announced a very early pickup for The Morning Show Season 4.

The streaming service also announced the third season will premiere this fall.

While dividing critics, The Morning Show has snagged Emmy, SAG, and Critics Choice Awards.

The Morning Show stars Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, who also serve as executive producers, and is directed and executive produced by Mimi Leder, with Charlotte Stoudt serving as showrunner and executive producer for The Morning Show Season 3.

The series is produced by the studio Media Res, Hello Sunshine, and Echo Films.

The Morning Show Season 3 expands its star-studded cast with new additions, including Jon Hamm and Nicole Beharie, as well as returning star Julianna Margulies and recurring stars Tig Notaro, Stephen Fry, and Natalie Morales.

The series is executive produced by Michael Ellenberg through Media Res, along with Aniston and Kristin Hahn through Echo Films; Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter through Hello Sunshine.

Leder serves as executive producer and director.

Picking up after the explosive events of The Morning Show Season 1, The Morning Show Season 2 found The Morning Show team emerging from the wreckage of Alex (Aniston) and Bradley's (Witherspoon) actions, to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play.

Along with Aniston and Witherspoon, the star-studded cast for the sophomore run was led by Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin, and Marcia Gay Harden.

New additions included Greta Lee, Ruairi O'Connor, Hasan Minhaj, Holland Taylor, Tara Karsian, Valeria Golin, and Julianna Margulies.

The second season received Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, Reese Witherspoon, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Billy Crudup, who also won the award for season one.

It also received a nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series, Marcia Gay Harden.

In its first season, Crudup's performance as Corey Ellison earned an Emmy win in the Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category, in addition to a Critics Choice Award.

Aniston's powerful performance as Alex Levy, earned a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series.

The series also received nominations from the Television Critics Association for Outstanding New Program and a TV Choice Award for Best New Drama.

The renewal comes at a pivotal time for Apple TV+.

Several of the streaming service's series have been canceled in recent months, including The Mosquito Coast, Shantaram, Truth Be Told, and Dear Edward.

