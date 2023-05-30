The Rookie: Feds: Niecy Nash Addresses Season 2 Chances as Series Remains on the Bubble

It's rare for ABC to keep shows on the bubble into the summer, but fans of The Rookie: Feds are pondering the future of the Niecy Nash drama series.

In a new interview with TV Line, Nash revealed that she's still in the dark about whether the beloved series will return for a second.

"I haven't heard anything, I'm the same as you. I'm a lady in waiting," the Scream Queens alum told the outlet.

"I don't know the fate of that show."

"But I do know that in the same article I read that said that it was on the bubble, it also said that I was one of the most sought-after actresses at this time," the 53-year-old added.

"So we'll see. But I love my job at Rookie: Feds."

"I love the people that I work with, so being able to do another season of it would be like heaven to me."

ABC's decision to delay a renewal decision is likely in response to the Hollywood writer's strike.

The network already preemptively announced there would be no original scripted series on its fall schedule amid concerns about when shows could return to production.

As a result, the network will have an extensive inventory of scripted series for midseason, including The Rookie, Grey's Anatomy, and 9-1-1.

ABC did highlight it wanted the spinoff to succeed when it was paired up with fresh episodes of The Rookie Season 5 in January.

The biggest hurdle for Feds is that the numbers failed to match up to the predecessor.

The Rookie: Feds Season 1 managed 4.3 million viewers and a 0.5 rating in Live+7 playback.

The case for keeping the series around is that it shares a universe with The Rookie, so with more crossovers, there's a chance the show could be nurtured into a hit.

But it will all come down to timing. ABC doesn't appear interested in saying yes or no to more episodes now.

We should get more of an answer in the coming months.

What are your thoughts on the delay?

Hit the comments.

