The Rookie Season 5 Episode 22 Review: Under Siege

What an intense hour from start to finish!

All of our favorite characters were under attack on The Rookie Season 5 Episode 22, and we're no closer to knowing anything about the man responsible for it, his plans, or how much damage will befall those we love.

The finale delivered a new mysterious threat and Big Bad, something they were due for, and the result was fast-paced, intense, and a real nail-biter.

It's always best when The Rookie delivers an eventful finale with high stakes and decent action, and this one took us on a ride.

It came out the gate strong with that attack on Celina and Thorsen that left her concussed and desperate to save him, who took a bullet to the shoulder and lost too much blood.

One minute they were leaving the DND game and chatting it up like besties, and the next, they were following signs that implied someone was in trouble and getting completely ambushed.

It was hard not to think about the few times we've lost officers in the past. Jackson's death was upsetting, but we saw it in such an impersonal way via a screen, but Zoe's death was one of the most gutwrenching and shocking scenes this series has ever delivered.

Luna: It's going to be alright.

Grey: It's gotta be. I can't lose another. Permalink: It's gotta be. I can't lose another.

Permalink: It's gotta be. I can't lose another.

And she stays in the back of a person's mind whenever anyone's life is in peril.

Celina did everything right and all she could at that moment, and there was no need for her to blame herself, but it felt natural and true to character for her to do so anyway.

And with what felt like a brutal ambush, it did kickstart things with questions, especially the ones that Harper was the only one brave enough to say aloud. Why didn't the attackers kill Celina and especially Aaron? They had the upper hand and could've with ease.

Instead, they left them as messengers, reciting a riddle that turned out to be backward words to a sentence leading them to a no longer suspect.

Grey: Anyone else?

Nolan: Are they done? Permalink: Are they done?

Permalink: Are they done?

It's like The Rookie has happened on their own rendition of The Riddler meets Batman himself, and the entire point of everything, from what we could surmise, was to maximize chaos at every conceivable turn.

Everyone was on edge from the second Celina and Aaron got attacked. It only increased as it became clear that some entity was after all of them in some capacity or another.

It was downright nerve-wracking when someone showed up at Nyla's home and took the baby.

It begged to question what a group of mercenaries would want with a baby in the first place, as it would be cruel to kill her when it wasn't warranted. Do mercenaries have limits and a code of conduct?

Angela: I was always told the second birth was easier.

Luna: They just tell you that so you'd go through it again. Permalink: They just tell you that so you'd go through it again.

Permalink: They just tell you that so you'd go through it again.

The attack on Nolan and Bailey was a real doozy, though, and while Bailey can be utterly annoying most of the time, in this context, she and Nolan were so badass together.

They got their asses whooped, but they also gave as much as they got and more, and they worked well as a team. It felt like something ripped from an action film, watching them take on this assassin who entered their home and seemed hellbent on actually killing them, or at least Bailey.

What, exactly, are the hit orders here, and does it involve actually killing specific people, or what?

Chenford also got a run for their money when Moran called in all that backup. It was disturbing to see them tighten up with shields, approaching Chenford in a similar, practiced fashion of the police themselves, using their own tactics against them.

But Tim and Lucy were kicking some major ass; lots of fight sequences in the shootouts were intense and enough to have me on the edge of my seat.

And if it seemed like Harper missed out on her usual badassery when Leah was taken, we got it when Mama pulled out the literal big gun and went to town, thinning the herd of people attacking Lucy and Tim if they got too close, dropping them and giving them enough time to escape out the pathway Nolan made for them.

With Moran being one of the men, it's safe to say that there's a blend of people donning these masks and providing this distraction. Moran wasn't the orchestrator, and he's the least experienced at something like this.

He's on the opposite end of the spectrum of Hans the Assassin. And the other masked figures could be a combination of both types of people, which makes things both exciting and more confusing.

Moran's audacity was astounding. He went to prison for elder abuse, meaning he inflicted some pain and suffering on someone, possibly his mother, who died while he was in jail.

But he couldn't hack it in prison since surely the guys there were kicking ass and other things regularly, partly because he was in prison for elder abuse. How are HIS actions the cops' fault?

Roy was also a great patsy, an ex-con with a grudge. And finding him almost cost more cops their lives had they opened that door and triggered an explosion.

What was most enjoyable was that it was all hands on deck for the cops and their spouses. Everyone was determined to lend a hand and take care of each other.

Grey's wife is always a delight when she's on because she grounds him so well and can hold her own. She was the perfect person to support him as he called the shots but also reeled from Thorsen and Celina's attack.

Naturally, it brought up memories of losing Jackson and Andersen, and it was heartbreaking to hear him remark that he "can't lose another one."

She was also great paired up with Wesley and Angela, trying to decipher the riddle.

Angela is always a badass, so it was no surprise that she was invested the second she saw Thorsen wheeled into the Emergency room as she checked in for her labor.

Only Angela (and Nyla) would be working, catching bad guys, and kicking ass up until they literally delivered their baby.

It was a relief to learn that this wasn't related to Elijah and his elaborate attempt to get back at Angela. Of course, we can't 100% be sure of that, but they managed to rule him out, at least for now, which makes things more interesting.

Thankfully, we got some Angela without any concerns about her and the baby, and Wopez has a healthy baby girl!

Everyone is safe now; we only have Aaron to contend with as we're left with him still fighting for his life. The only assurance we have is the hope that the series wouldn't revisit killing off another rookie, especially one who has essentially replaced the last one who died.

We had strong moments marking Celina and Thorsen's friendship. Celina's been so happy recently that it was only a matter of time before something would burst her bubble.

But who would've thought it would be Aaron in peril? Celina's pleas to him, using DND analogies, tugged at the heartstrings, and we're either on the cusp of solidifying their strong friendship, making them the rookie version of Angela and Tim, or they could potentially tease a 'ship down the line.

On that note, was I the only one who immediately thought about the cute guy with the dog who asked Celina out when the riddle mentioned the dog with a part?

A lot was going on for all of them, and I don't know how much time has passed for them since that specific case, not too much since Angela was already on maternity leave.

Lucy: I don't need you protecting me.

Tim: I know.

Lucy: So clearly what you're saying is you need me protecting you.

Tim: Clearly. You know me so well. Permalink: Clearly. You know me so well.

Permalink: Clearly. You know me so well.

But how didn't they at least consider that the riddle could be connected with that case? It would be utterly wild if the guy hitting on Celina were one of the masked men or something.

Maybe he made us wary for more reasons than simply reminding us of the Caleb situation. It could also explain how they managed to attack Celina and Thorsen first, and also, she got away with just a concussion, whereas Thorsen got shot.

The finale raised so many possibilities, focusing almost exclusively on this new threat. We're left with a cliffhanger with Kristian Bruun's bad guy cackling in his car like a supervillain.

It's just enough to leave us wanting the conclusion, but not so bad that it'll be torture until the series returns.

Weaponizing Luke Moran against the LAPD has driven every cop away from our target, and by the time they realize the damage we've done, we'll be long gone. Bad Guy Permalink: Weaponizing Luke Moran against the LAPD has driven every cop away from our target, and by the...

Permalink: Weaponizing Luke Moran against the LAPD has driven every cop away from our target, and by the...

Over to you, Rookie Fanatics!

What are your theories about who is after the cops and why? What is he distracting them from? Will Thorsen pull through? Hit the comments below, and let's discuss the finale!

It's been a hell of a season, and if you want to relive it again, you can watch The Rookie online here via TV Fanatic. Don't forget to return later this week for our The Rookie Round Table!

Under Siege Review Editor Rating: 4.75 / 5.0 4.8 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5 User Rating: 4.4 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5

Rating: 4.4 / 5.0 ( 5 Votes) 4.75 / 5.0

Jasmine Blu is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. She is an insomniac who spends late nights and early mornings binge-watching way too many shows and binge-drinking way too much tea. Her eclectic taste makes her an unpredictable viewer with an appreciation for complex characters, diverse representation, dynamic duos, compelling stories, and guilty pleasures. You'll definitely find her obsessively live-tweeting, waxing poetic, and chatting up fellow Fanatics and readers. Follow her on Twitter.