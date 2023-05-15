The Voice: Reba McEntire Set as Coach for Season 24

Reba McEntire is extending her stay on NBC's The Voice with quite a promotion.

The network confirmed the country music superstar would "swivel her red chair" in the fall as a full-fledged coach for The Voice Season 24.

The news comes as Blake Shelton prepares to depart the competition later this month.

McEntire joined the series as a mega mentor this season, and fans have reacted warmly to her critiques of the contestants.

However, that wasn't her first appearance on the show. The Big Sky alum appeared in the freshman season as a team advisor.

She followed that up as a short-term coach in Season 8.

Reba's prominence on the show has increased throughout the years, but this will be the first time she has a red chair.

NBC also announced John Legend, Niall Horan, and Gwen Stefani will all return for the next season in the fall.

Horan returns for his second consecutive season, while Legend and Stefani are returning after a one-season hiatus.

Kelly Clarkson and Chance the Rapper appeared on Season 23 as coaches and will not be back next season.

In the past, the cast has rotated -- just like those red chairs.

Shelton has been one of the constants on the show since the beginning, but his time with the show will end later this month.

The coach announced his intention to depart in October.

"I've been wrestling with this for a while, and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23," Shelton said in a statement at the time.

"This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me. It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best," the statement added.

"It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week. I've made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani!" 

"I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers — the 'Voices' who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach."

"Lastly, it's about y'all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at The Voice chasing their dreams. It wouldn't happen without you!"

