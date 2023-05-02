TV Ratings: 9-1-1 Fades After FOX Cancellation

It looks like 9-1-1 will end its run on FOX with much lower ratings than in previous seasons.

9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 16 managed 4.1 million viewers and a 0.4 rating in the demo -- down a tenth vs. last week's performance.

The episode did air hours after news broke that FOX had canceled 9-1-1 after six seasons.

Thankfully, it was subsequently revealed the series would be airing on ABC beginning in the fall.

With a promotional push commemorating the big move, is there a chance the show could bounce back?

Of course, but we'll need to wait to find out what happens next.

Fantasy Island (1.6 million/0.2 rating) followed 9-1-1 but lost some steam in viewership.

Over on ABC, American Idol's latest live show did 4.7 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

The Good Doctor Season 6 wrapped in the 10 p.m. hour with another boost in total viewers to 3.8 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

Over on CBS, NCIS (6.6 million/0.4 rating) and NCIS: Hawaii (4.7 million/0.3 rating) were both on par with recent results.

Over on NBC, The Voice secured 4.8 million viewers and a 0.4 rating, while That's My Jam closed out the night at 2.2 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

All American slipped on The CW ahead of its season finale.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.