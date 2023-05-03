TV Ratings: The Rookie: Feds Rises With Season Finale as Series Remains in Limbo

The numbers are in for Tuesday, May 2, 2023, and The Rookie: Feds got some good news as it awaits a renewal or cancellation decision at ABC.

The season finale surged to 2.9 million viewers and a 0.3 rating in the demo, making a decent case for renewal.

However, the recent news that ABC has picked up 9-1-1 from FOX and that Dancing With the Stars is staging a return to the network certainly makes a renewal for ABC's bubble dramas more complicated.

Add in the fact that a Writers Strike is underway and there's an even higher chance of more cancellations.

Earlier in the night on ABC, The Rookie ticked up to 4.2 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

Will Trent closed out the night at 3.2 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

Over on FOX, 9-1-1: Lone Star delivered 3.5 million viewers and a 0.4 rating, while Accused did 2 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

Both shows have been renewed for next season.

NBC's rotation of Night Court (3 million/0.3 rating) and The Wall (1.9 million/0.2 rating) ticked down, while Lopez vs. Lopez (1.9 million/0.2 rating) and The Weakest Link (1.9 million/0.3 rating) were steady.

The CW went with Superman & Lois (0.7 million/0.1 rating) and Gotham Knights (0.3 million/0.1 rating).

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.