Vanderpump Rules: Ariana Madix Reveals Whether She Would Film With Tom Sandoval or Raquel Leviss for Season 11

The most chaotic season of reality TV is over; now, it's time to pick up the pieces.

Wednesday's finale of Vanderpump Rules was filled with all the drama we expected after Ariana Madix discovered her boyfriend of nine years, Tom Sandoval, had been sleeping with one of her best friends.

In a New York Times profile timed to the bombshell-ridden conclusion, Madix reflected on her relationship imploding in front of the cameras.

The reality TV star admitted she feels that the public was so engrossed in the drama surrounding Scandoval because she was in the relationship for so long.

She believes that fans saw her and Sandoval as "end game," which means people thought they would be together for a long time.

"I also think the people involved were so duplicitous and deceitful," she said of Sandoval, Leviss and very likely, Tom Schwarz."

"[Mr. Sandoval] was also someone who was constantly preaching about integrity when it came to other people taking accountability and I think that shift in him — having no integrity — is something that shocked people," she said.

"Plus, there are also so many people who can relate to the situation and can put themselves in my shoes."

The emotionally charged season finale found Madix reacting to the news for the first time as Tom complained that their lack of intimacy was the driving force for this new relationship with Leviss.

Fans had many thoughts as they watched Sandoval try to use Madix as a scapegoat for the breakdown of their relationship.

Arian tells the New York Times that she doesn't believe either her ex-boyfriend or ex-best friend will be able to get redemption due to their actions.

"I think any chance that either of them separately had for that ended when they started giving trash interviews victimizing themselves, her TMZ [interview] and his Howie Mandel [interview]," she told the publication.

"I think had they not done or said all of those horrible things, maybe one day, but I think the answer ultimately is no."

"In our friend group, the answer is no," she affirms.

As for whether she would be open to filming with the pair, it's a resounding no.

"I have nothing to say to either of them. Our show is very real and follows a real group of friends, and neither of them are in the group of friends, so, good luck," she said.

The Bravo hit has relied on the connections of the cast for a long time, and the show struggled by introducing new faces for Vanderpump Rules Season 8 -- many of which were fired.

It seems like Tom and Raquel will struggle for airtime if most of the cast does not want to film with them.

It's possible, then, that Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright could be brought back if they're willing to film with Sandoval.

It's hard to imagine Kristen Doute, who was vindicated during the finale with the news that Tom did sleep with Miami Girl all those years ago.

Then again, there's no telling what might happen.

There is still much of the aftermath to play out, including the reunion, so it's possible many of the current cast won't be around for the next iteration of Vanderpump Rules.

What are your thoughts on Madix moving on from Tom and Raquel by not filming with them?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.