Walker Renewed for Shortened Season 4 at The CW

Cordell Walker will remain on The CW payroll for the 2023-24 season.

After months of uncertainty, Walker was renewed for Season 4 on Tuesday afternoon.

“Over the past three seasons, Walker has become the top performing series on The CW with a passionate fanbase and a fantastic cast and creative team led by Jared Padalecki, who has now been a leading man on the network for over twenty years,” The CW’s President of Entertainment Brad Schwartz said in a statement.

“As we build a great big new future for The CW, we are thrilled to be staying in business with our partners at CBS Studios and we cannot wait to have Walker back on the schedule.”

Added Padalecki, who also serves as an exec producer: “I’m so excited and grateful to continue the Walker legacy for another season alongside our partners at CBS Studios and The CW."

"We can’t wait to make Season 4 bigger and better than ever and to lasso even more fans into the Walker family. Let’s ride!”

The CW, under new owners Nexstar, picked up All American earlier this year for next season.

In the months that followed, the network has picked up Canadian dramas and comedies, as well as FBoy Island and a spinoff.

The CW is eyeing major changes to become a profitable network.

As a result, there's no telling if Superman & Lois, All American: Homecoming, Gotham Knights, The Winchesters, Kung Fu, Family Law, it Walker: Independence will return.

We should get some clarity in the coming days as The CW is set to announce its fall schedule next week.

We wouldn't be surprised to see a schedule comprising a handful of scripted originals, imports, and reality TV.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.