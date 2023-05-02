Watch 9-1-1 Online: Season 6 Episode 16

at .

Did the 118 manage to save two roommates desperately trying to find a needle in a haystack?

On 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 16, it was all hands on deck to save everyone.

A Standoff - 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 16

Meanwhile, a woman whose nightmare dreams suddenly became reality had an epiphany about why her life changed.

Elsewhere, Chimney debated if the time was right to propose to Maddie.

Watch 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 16 Online

Use the video above to watch 9-1-1 online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 16 Quotes

Chimney: Well, it's not that I don't know. It's just don't want to screw this up.
Bobby: You're not gonna screw this up.
Maddie: Screw what up?

Chimney: What if this is something she doesn't even want?
Hen: You two still haven't talked about this since the accounting thing? I thought you said you were gonna discuss it.
Chimney: It's too awkward. If I bring it up now, she's just gonna think it's cause that accountant brought it up. It's like that guy beat me to the punch.
Hen: Or maybe he gave you a perfect opportunity to have an open and honest discussion about marriage.

9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 16

9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 16 Photos

A Standoff - Regular - 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 16
A Standoff - 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 16
All Hands Needed - 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 16
Massive Rescue - 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 16
  1. 9-1-1
  2. 9-1-1 Season 6
  3. 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 16
  4. Watch 9-1-1 Online: Season 6 Episode 16