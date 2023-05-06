Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 13 Episode 19

Did Jamie manage to balance her work with the FDNY, her political aspirations, and her current job?

On Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 19, it was time to unravel the truth about the arsonist.

Meanwhile, Danny and Baez felt the ripples of the storage facility fire when all the evidence against a cartel leader Danny brought to justice was destroyed.

Elsewhere, Anthony asked Erin to let him lead on a murder case when his friend was killed.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.