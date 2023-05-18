Watch Chicago Fire Online: Season 11 Episode 21

at .

Was Carver able to continue with his career?

Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 21 picked up in the aftermath of his arrest and there were some big questions about his future.

Frank Silva - Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 21

Meanwhile, Brett searched for closure with the baby she rescued.

Elsewhere, Capp weaseled his way into the Firehouse 51 group chat.

What could possibly go wrong?

Watch Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 21 Online

Use the video above to watch Chicago Fire online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 21 Quotes

[to Sylvie] I figured I'd bring it by. I tried calling but you've been a little tough to get a hold of.

Dylan

I did it because it was the right thing to do ... My methods might get a little messy, but I'm only trying to do the right thing.

Carver

Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 21

Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 21 Photos

Spoilers - Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 21
Frank Silva - Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 21
Carver - Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 21
Violet, Charlotte and Sylvie - Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 21
Stella - Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 21
Wade and Joe - Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 21
  1. Chicago Fire
  2. Chicago Fire Season 11
  3. Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 21
  4. Watch Chicago Fire Online: Season 11 Episode 21