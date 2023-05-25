Watch Chicago Fire Online: Season 11 Episode 22

Did Casey and Brett get married?

On Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 22, Brett awaited life-changing news after her boyfriend dumped her.

As Casey tried to help her adopt a baby, he found himself pondering their future again.

Meanwhile, Herrmann encountered a psychic with a grave warning call that left him with a lot of questions.

Elsewhere, Kidd found a new lead on the Homeland Security case.

Use the video above to watch Chicago Fire online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.