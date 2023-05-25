Watch Chicago Fire Online: Season 11 Episode 22

Did Casey and Brett get married?

On Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 22, Brett awaited life-changing news after her boyfriend dumped her.

Sylvie - Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 22

As Casey tried to help her adopt a baby, he found himself pondering their future again.

Meanwhile, Herrmann encountered a psychic with a grave warning call that left him with a lot of questions.

Elsewhere, Kidd found a new lead on the Homeland Security case.

Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 22 Quotes

Sylvie Brett, we were meant to be. Will you make me, three kids, the luckiest family in the world? Marry me?

Casey

Sylvie: Do you think I haven't noticed how you have been looking at him recently?
Violet: You are totally misreading that. I mean, does he look good in a towel? Who am I not to look?

