Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 10 Episode 19

Who was behind the shooting?

On Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 19, Atwater's worlds collided when a shooting in his building left a child dead.

Atwater was forced to confront his relationship with his father, Lew, as the brutal case forced them together.

Elsewhere, Ruzek had a blast from the past that made him question his future.

