Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 10 Episode 19

Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 19

Who was behind the shooting?

On Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 19, Atwater's worlds collided when a shooting in his building left a child dead.

Boss Chair -tall - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 18

Atwater was forced to confront his relationship with his father, Lew, as the brutal case forced them together.

Elsewhere, Ruzek had a blast from the past that made him question his future.

Watch Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 19 Online

Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 19 Quotes

Atwater: You alright?
Ruzek: Oh, I'm not gonna lie to you; I've been better.
Atwater: Damn!
Ruzek: What the hell just happened, man?

Oscar: I didn't mean to.
Kevin: You didn't mean to what?
Oscar: Shoot Malik. He's my friend.

Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 19 Photos

Line of Sight -tall - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 19
Father and Son -tall - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 19
Powerful Pose -tall - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 19
Baby in the Corner -tall - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 19
Outta the Way - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 19
Carlos -tall - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 19
