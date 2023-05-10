Watch FBI Online: Season 5 Episode 21

at .

Who kidnapped a senator's child?

All eyes were on the team on FBI Season 5 Episode 21 to find the child and to make an example out of the perpetrator.

Back in the City - FBI Season 5 Episode 20

However, it was the most difficult case of the season because there was no indication of who could be responsible.

An eerily similar case was cast aside from the media, leading to public outcry.

Watch FBI Season 5 Episode 21 Online

Use the video above to watch FBI online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

FBI Season 5 Episode 21 Quotes

Becker: These agents, they're your best?
Isobel: Absolutely.

What the hell was she doing in a neighborhood like this?

Newstand woman

FBI Season 5 Episode 21

FBI Season 5 Episode 21 Photos

Helping Feds FBI Season 5 Episode 21
Kidnapping Questioning - FBI Season 5 Episode 21
Finding Senator's Child - FBI Season 5 Episode 21
Abduction Connection - FBI Season 5 Episode 21
Link Between Cases - FBI Season 5 Episode 21
Political Kidnapping - FBI Season 5 Episode 21
  1. FBI
  2. FBI Season 5
  3. FBI Season 5 Episode 21
  4. Watch FBI Online: Season 5 Episode 21