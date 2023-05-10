Watch FBI Online: Season 5 Episode 21

Who kidnapped a senator's child?

All eyes were on the team on FBI Season 5 Episode 21 to find the child and to make an example out of the perpetrator.

However, it was the most difficult case of the season because there was no indication of who could be responsible.

An eerily similar case was cast aside from the media, leading to public outcry.

Use the video above to watch FBI online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.