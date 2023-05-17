Watch FBI Online: Season 5 Episode 22

Who was supplying dangerous drugs?

On FBI Season 5 Episode 22, the team found a group of teens dead from an overdose.

Listening In - FBI Season 5 Episode 22

As the team raced to find the supplier, one of the team had to confront a worrying possibility.

Meanwhile, OA questioned where he stood in his faith as a string of terrible things happened to him.

FBI Season 5 Episode 22 Quotes

Father: You need to figure out who did this.
Maggie: We will.

That kid just signed [Megan's] death warrant.

Jubal

FBI Season 5 Episode 22 Photos

Searching in the Dark - FBI Season 5 Episode 22
Listening In - FBI Season 5 Episode 22
OA in Battle - FBI Season 5 Episode 22
Seeking Guidance - FBI Season 5 Episode 22
Toxic Drugs - FBI Season 5 Episode 22
Seeking Deadly Drug - FBI Season 5 Episode 22
