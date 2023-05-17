Watch FBI Online: Season 5 Episode 22

Who was supplying dangerous drugs?

On FBI Season 5 Episode 22, the team found a group of teens dead from an overdose.

As the team raced to find the supplier, one of the team had to confront a worrying possibility.

Meanwhile, OA questioned where he stood in his faith as a string of terrible things happened to him.

Use the video above to watch FBI online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.