Watch Fear the Walking Dead Online: Season 8 Episode 1

at .

What happened during the seven-year time jump?

On Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 1, Madison was caught up in PADRE's wicked games, sending things in a very different direction.

Hi, I'm Madison - Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 16

Meanwhile, Mo got acclimated to the way life worked at this deadly location.

Elsewhere, Morgan's way of life changed forever as a result of his actions when he tried to destroy PADRE.

Watch Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 1 Online

Use the video above to watch Fear the Walking Dead online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 1 Quotes

Woman: Is someone there?
Mo: Hey!
Woman: Can I get some help?
Mo: Closer... Are you okay?

Mo: I'm not here to hurt you.
Madison: You came back. How did you get down here?
Mo: I snuck past the guards. They leave it unmanned when they do their rounds at shift change.
Madison: Why'd you come back?
Mo: I need you to teach me.
Madison: Teach you? What? Teach you what?
Mo: How to kill Carrion.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 1

  1. Fear the Walking Dead
  2. Fear the Walking Dead Season 8
  3. Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 1
  4. Watch Fear the Walking Dead Online: Season 8 Episode 1