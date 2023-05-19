Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 19 Episode 20

Did Simone walk down the aisle?

On Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 20, it was time for the wedding, but a last-minute change of heart threatened to derail everything.

Meanwhile, the attending surgeons made their way to Boston, forcing a reunion between Nick and Meredith.

Was there a future for them?

Elsewhere, Bailey got a nasty surprise in the form of a blast from the past.

