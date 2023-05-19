Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 19 Episode 20

at .

Did Simone walk down the aisle?

On Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 20, it was time for the wedding, but a last-minute change of heart threatened to derail everything.

Face to Face - Grey's Anatomy

Meanwhile, the attending surgeons made their way to Boston, forcing a reunion between Nick and Meredith.

Was there a future for them?

Elsewhere, Bailey got a nasty surprise in the form of a blast from the past.

Watch Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 20 Online

Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 20 Quotes

Mer: It's all wrong?
Webber: What?
Mer: Everything. We have to question everything we know about Alzheimer's if we're going to cure it.

Yasuka, in any color scrubs, I outrank you.

Jo

Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 20

Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 20 Photos

