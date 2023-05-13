Watch Law & Order Online: Season 22 Episode 21

at .

Did Cosgrove and Shaw manage to find out the truth about an art dealer?

On Law & Order Season 22 Episode 21, the pair realized they couldn't make an arrest because there was no body.

Worried About the Case - Law & Order Season 22 Episode 21

Meanwhile, Price and Maroun tried to go on trial with a circumstantial case and had a suspect with unlimited resources.

Elsewhere, the squad celebrated a birthday,

Watch Law & Order Season 22 Episode 21 Online

Use the video above to watch Law & Order online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Law & Order Season 22 Episode 21 Quotes

Cosgrove: Look, if I let you jump this barrier, you'll contaminate a crime scene. So I know it's a pain in the ass, but you'll have to go around.
Man: Defund the police!
Crowd: Yeah!
Cosgrove: So nice to be loved in this city.

Cosgrove: Is this art or evidence?
Shaw: Hard to tell.

Law & Order Season 22 Episode 21

Law & Order Season 22 Episode 21 Photos

Cosgrove's Birthday - Law & Order Season 22 Episode 21
Worried About the Case - Law & Order Season 22 Episode 21
Little to Go On - Law & Order Season 22 Episode 21
Where's The Body? - Law & Order Season 22 Episode 21
Trying to Make The Case - Law & Order Season 22 Episode 21
A Nearly Impossible Case - Law & Order Season 22 Episode 21
  1. Law & Order
  2. Law & Order Season 22
  3. Law & Order Season 22 Episode 21
  4. Watch Law & Order Online: Season 22 Episode 21