Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 3 Episode 22

Did the OCCB and SVU manage to find the callous and desperate suspect?

On Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 22, tensions mounted when the US attorney benched Stabler and Benson.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 22

Elsewhere, Bell and Fin had to lead the team on a perilous task.

Rollins returned and went toe-to-toe with a witness who refused to cooperate.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 22 Quotes

McGrath: Why can't we get a warrant?
Jet: For the whole world?

Woman: You have any friends, Kyle?
Kyle: You know what people are like in this town. They're too normal.
Woman: You say that like it's a bad thing.
Kyle: They're all liars, and the sad thing is, no one will care when they die.

