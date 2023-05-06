Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 24 Episode 20

Did Benson manage to get through to a student?

On Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 20, there was a big sea change in New York as the media attention following an attack changed everything.

Meanwhile, Fin suspected a witness in the case may not be telling the whole truth.

How did he manage to get the answers?

Use the video above to watch Law & Order: SVU online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.