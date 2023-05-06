Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 24 Episode 20

at .

Did Benson manage to get through to a student?

On Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 20, there was a big sea change in New York as the media attention following an attack changed everything.

Getting A Young Victim to Talk - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 20

Meanwhile, Fin suspected a witness in the case may not be telling the whole truth.

How did he manage to get the answers?

Watch Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 20 Online

Use the video above to watch Law & Order: SVU online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 20 Quotes

Churlish: Should we bring them in before they go back to Albany?
Benson: Let's wait for the rape kit. And then we bring in the whole team, debate or no debate.

Benson: You're a very smart girl, Naomi, and you get top grades. But sometimes things happen that we aren't equipped to deal with.
Naomi: And sometimes a fire is just a fire.

Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 20

Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 20 Photos

Field Trip Nightmare - Law & Order; SVU - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 20
Getting A Young Victim to Talk - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 20
Trying to Help a Student - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 20
Assaulted on a Field Trip - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 20
An Arsonist Victim - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 20
Is A Witness Telling the Truth? - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 20
  1. Law & Order: SVU
  2. Law & Order: SVU Season 24
  3. Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 20
  4. Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 24 Episode 20