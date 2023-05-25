Watch Mayans M.C. Online: Season 5 Episode 1

Did E.Z. go too far in his quest to lead the other motorcycle gangs?

Mayans M.C. Season 5 Episode 1 picked up with E.Z. and the Santo Padre Charter worried about the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Adelita and Angel got closer to each other again, but not before Angel told his father that E.Z. was too far gone.

Elsewhere, a devastated Letty and Hope found themselves going to extreme lengths to get money.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.