Watch NCIS: Hawai'i Online: Season 2 Episode 19

How did Ernie feel about heading to space?

On NCIS: Hawai'i Season 2 Episode 19, Ernie went into the habitat after the mysterious death of an astronaut.

Meanwhile, Tennant found herself on the hook for a member of her team's mistake, which sent things in a different direction.

Elsewhere, the island was rocked by the arrival of a former threat to the team.

Use the video above to watch NCIS: Hawai'i online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.