Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Online: Season 14 Episode 21

How did it all end for the Los Angeles NCIS team?

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 21 brought the long-running series to a close.

We picked up with the gang still helping the ATF to find the stolen military-grade weapons.

Meanwhile, Callen and Anna decided on an impromptu wedding.

What did everyone learn on the day?

Use the video above to watch NCIS: Los Angeles online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.