Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Online: Season 14 Episode 21

at .

How did it all end for the Los Angeles NCIS team?

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 21 brought the long-running series to a close.

ATF Needs Help - NCIS: Los Angeles

We picked up with the gang still helping the ATF to find the stolen military-grade weapons.

Meanwhile, Callen and Anna decided on an impromptu wedding.

What did everyone learn on the day?

Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 21 Online

Use the video above to watch NCIS: Los Angeles online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 21 Quotes

Deeks: I'm all out of snacks. Did you bring any?
Kensi: No, because we're on overwatch, not a picnic.

You know what they say. It's not the size of the gun. It's how you use it.

Sam [to Adams]

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 21

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 21 Photos

Callen's Best Man - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 21
Happy Pairing - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 21
Unexpected Smile - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 21
Smiling Boss - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 21
City Hall Ceremony - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 21
Sharp-Looking Groom - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 21
  1. NCIS: Los Angeles
  2. NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14
  3. NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 21
  4. Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Online: Season 14 Episode 21