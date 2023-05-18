Watch Riverdale Online: Season 7 Episode 8

Did Riverdale High's basketball legacy survive?

On Riverdale Season 7 Episode 8, Archie and Frank joined forces to repair things in town.

Dance Show - Riverdale Season 7 Episode 7

Meanwhile, Alice forced Betty to join the River Vixens, but what did it mean for her relationship with Archie?

Elsewhere, Kevin started his new job at the Baylonium.

Watch Riverdale Season 7 Episode 8 Online

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Riverdale Season 7 Episode 8 Quotes

Frank: I finally convinced our lead sponsor to recruit an outside. A kid who knows how to win games.
Archie: You know me, I’ll any help we can get. Who is the guy? A ringer?
Frank: Just a farm kid out of McCreedy. Six foot three, 220lbs, pure muscle but fast.
Archie: What’s his name?
Frank: Mantle. Reggie “The Blur” Mantle.
Archie: The Blur?
Frank: Because you never see him coming.

Cheryl: What if you and I went steady?
Toni: You want steady? How would that work? It’s not like you can pin me, or like we can walk down the halls holding hands.
Cheryl: I know, but it can be just for us. Our secret. Only we know.

Riverdale Season 7 Episode 8

Riverdale Season 7 Episode 8 Photos

Rebel At Heart - Riverdale Season 7 Episode 8
River Vixen - Riverdale Season 7 Episode 8
