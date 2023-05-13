Watch Station 19 Online: Season 6 Episode 17

Who was named captain?

Election day arrived on Station 19 Season 6 Episode 17, and it was time for some big decisions.

Keeping Captain -tall - Station 19 Season 6 Episode 16

Andy, Theo, and Sullivan were both very much in the mix.

Meanwhile, Vic forged an unexpected bond after going rogue, leading to a big breakthrough.

Who helped her through the blowback she received?

Station 19 Season 6 Episode 17 Quotes

Sullivan: Power's going to his head already.
Andy: Copy, Captain.

You gotta dress for the job you want. So be the wolf, or you’ll be the one that gets eaten.

Sullivan

