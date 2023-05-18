Watch Survivor Online: Season 44 Episode 12

Who managed to get the ball rolling in the right direction?

On Survivor Season 44 Episode 12, Jeff revealed the latest immunity challenge would challenge the elements.

With only six castaways left, an emotional battle ensued to find out who would advance to the season finale.

As the latest twist wrapped up, Jeff unlocked a never-before-seen twist in the game.

Use the video above to watch Survivor online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.