Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 10 Episode 10

at .

Did the gang manage to find the culprit of a horrifying crime?

On The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 10, an inmate opened fire at a high-security prison.

Ressler, Chang, and Dembe -- Landscape - The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 9

However, everyone questioned how someone could get hold of a gun when there were such strict protocols.

Meanwhile, Cooper revisited his past ties to learn some shocking news about the suspect.

Watch The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 10 Online

Use the video above to watch The Blacklist online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 10 Quotes

Ressler: I'm sorry, but w-we're gonna hunt down the local kingpin of prison contraband because what, he injured one of Reddington's cronies? What about the people that Reddington killed in this very room just last week?
Harold: Reddington's actions with respect to Wujing were frustrating, I know. They will be dealt with in due time.
Siya: Look, I'm not losing sleep over the loss of evil men, but Reddington told us a pack of lies. Why should we believe him that the Postman is even worthy of our attention?

Harold: We hunted Wujing for months, at a steep cost to the U.S. government. We put people's lives on the line. And the FBI has nothing to show for it, save for a few minor arrests.
Raymond: Uh-huh.
Harold: We are not a hit squad! Wujing, Zhang Wei, Alban Veseli, all dead. Perillos is gone, I assume dead. Bo Chang is in the wind.
Raymond: Right.
Harold: This won't end here. An official investigation hasn't come down from Main Justice yet, but when it does, how do I explain to them why this task force should continue to exist?

The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 10

The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 10 Photos

Cooper - The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 10
Reddington - The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 10
Agnes and Halrod - The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 10
Agnes - The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 10
Raymond and Agnes - The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 10
Agnes and Red - The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 10
  1. The Blacklist
  2. The Blacklist Season 10
  3. The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 10
  4. Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 10 Episode 10