Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 10 Episode 10

Did the gang manage to find the culprit of a horrifying crime?

On The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 10, an inmate opened fire at a high-security prison.

However, everyone questioned how someone could get hold of a gun when there were such strict protocols.

Meanwhile, Cooper revisited his past ties to learn some shocking news about the suspect.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.