Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 10 Episode 12

Was it game over for the Task Force?

On The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 12, things took a dangerous turn when an ambitious Congressman questioned the unit's operations.

Raymond - The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 12

Meanwhile, Dembe reflected on his complicated past when he received a concerning call from an old connection.

Elsewhere, details about Red's past came into focus.

The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 12 Quotes

Agnes: How come you sold all your houses
Raymond: Recently, I found myself letting go more and more so that I can better hold on to what I want and still be light on my feet.

How come you always come over here, and I never go to your house?

Agnes

The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 12

