Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 10 Episode 14

Which blast from the past gave Siya all the information she needed to know?

On The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 14, Siya was on a mission to uncover the truth about her mother.

Meanwhile, the task force investigated the whereabouts of a missing newlywed.

Elsewhere, Red offered to help a powerful cartel leader after someone threatened his life.

Use the video above to watch The Blacklist online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.