Watch The Equalizer Online: Season 3 Episode 18

Did the gang manage to evade McCall's former CIA colleague?

On The Equalizer Season 3 Episode 18, lives were on the line as the colleague set out to get some revenge by abducting Dante, Harry, and Mel.

Meanwhile, Aunt Vi and Delilah had to act quickly to de-escalate a hostage situation of their own when a robber targeted a bodega.

Elsewhere, another face from the past threatened Robyn's life as the equalizer.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.